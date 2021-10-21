 Mobile World Live shortlisted for PPA Award - Mobile World Live
HomeLatest Stories

Mobile World Live shortlisted for PPA Award

21 OCT 2021

Mobile World Live (MWL) is proud to announce we have been shortlisted for a PPA Independent Publisher Award in the category Best Response to Covid-19.

Nominees in this category were asked how new strategies were implemented and executed to meet key business objectives through unprecedented times, and the impact those measures had on the brand or publication. Publications demonstrated how innovative and creative responses to changing commercial needs have, and continue to serve its community or audience.

In a hugely challenging year for media and event businesses, MWL experienced its most successful period yet, delivering an entirely new digital product portfolio (Themed Weeks) along with producing MWL TV onsite from MWC21 in Barcelona via a remote production team based in the UK.

The results will be announced at an in-person awards ceremony on Friday 26 November.

A huge thank-you to our readers and partners for your continued support throughout the past year.

Congratulations to the entire MWL team.

