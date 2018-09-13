Interview: KPMG

Michelle Wroan, Partner, Media Industry Leader, KPMG, explains how the ultimate release of 5G will help dictate who will win the Race for the Platform amongst OTT providers involved in the tv and film industry.
Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights
Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins
Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies
© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association