 Huawei to Launch a New Series of SDIF Antenna at MWC to Help Operators Build Green Networks
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

Huawei to Launch a New Series of SDIF Antenna at MWC to Help Operators Build Green Networks

23 FEB 2023

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei announced the launch of its new series of SDIF antenna at the upcoming MWC 2023 in Barcelona. These new antennas make use of unique Signal Direct Injection Feeding (SDIF) technology to enhance RF energy efficiency, providing base stations with crucial energy savings.

Antenna efficiency has received widespread attention in the antenna industry and mobile operator market. In 2022, the NGMN P-BASTA project has adopted efficiency as the standard parameter of base station antenna, as an important reference for antenna performance. More than 20 operators around the world have cooperated with Huawei to achieve network energy savings by using high-efficient antennas based on the SDIF technology. To help more operators build green networks in all scenarios, Huawei will launch a new series of SDIF antenna at MWC 2023.

New series of SDIF antennas are a key part of Huawei’s Green Sky Program, an initiative that aims to help operators achieve energy savings, green deployment, green manufacturing of antenna products through innovative antenna architectures, form factors, and manufacturing processes, to drive sustainable development.

SDIF is a revolutionary antenna architecture that promises major breakthroughs with regard to energy efficiency, performance, and manufacturing process.
1. By using an integrated feeding network to reduce the internal energy loss of antennas, SDIF is able to boost RF energy efficiency on antennas. This means that the base station transmit power can be reduced given the same network coverage quality.
2. SDIF technology greatly improves the precision of RF channels. Antenna array phase consistency is improved three-fold, which ensures accurate beamforming and increases network capacity by 15%.
3. SDIF adopts a highly integrated architecture, which reduces the length of cables inside antennas by more than 100 meters, reduces the number of solder joints and screws by more than 80%, and enables automatic laser welding without plating, which reduces manufacturing emissions by 30%.

Huawei will launch a new series of SDIF antennas at the MWC 2023, which help operators to build green networks and promote sustainable ICT development.

 

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

