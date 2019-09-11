Huawei releases the “5G Applications Position Paper” during the ITU Telecom World 2019

PRESS RELEASE: [Budapest, Hungary, September 10, 2019] During the ITU Telecom World 2019 , Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei 5G product line, releases the “5G Applications Position Paper” at “5G+Gigabit: Connecting an Intelligent Future ” Forum. The forum was opened by Mr. Houlin Zhao, the Secretary General of International Telecom Union (ITU) and Mr. László Palkovics, the Minister of Innovation and Technology of Hungary.

The white paper looks forward to 5G application scenarios in the areas of enhancing broadband, media and entertainment, industrial manufacturing, and intelligent transportation. It calls on global industry organizations and regulators to actively promote standard coordination and spectrum in place, sufficient resource and good business environment be ready to guarantee the implementation of 5G commercial deployment and applications.

At the event organized by Huawei Technologies during the annual global ITU Telecom conference “5G+Gigabit: Connecting an Intelligent Future ” both Mr. Houlin Zhao, the Secretary General of ITU and Mr. László Palkovics, the Minister of Innovation and Technology of Hungary emphasize the significance of 5G networks.

5G is Gearing Up. 5G commercial deployment in large scale is in full swing. Globally, 35 operators in 20 countries have released 5G. In addition, 33 countries have allocated 5G spectrum, and the 5G era has arrived.

5G will open up trillions of market space and investment opportunities in the future. In 2035, 5G will generate 12.3 trillion US dollars of economic output globally, 80% of which is related to 5G. The white paper elaborates on four aspects: innovative application, standards, spectrum, and industrial ecosystem.

With the advancement of the 5G commercial process, 5G innovative applications emerge in an endless stream, including enhanced mobile broadband, media-based entertainment, industrial manufacturing, intelligent transportation, etc. The 5G network can provide users with Gigabit network, ultimate network performance and user experience. Digitization and intelligence are important signs of the 5G era, which is conducive to giving full play to the advantages of 5G technology, empowering thousands of industries and improving social efficiency.

The global unified standard drives 5G efficient and fast commercial use. 3GPP is leading the standardization of 5G, The first standards have been released, witnessing the carrier’s commercial network deployment and the ultimate eMBB service application based on 5G networks. The 5G global unified standards continue to develop, including Release 16 (2020) and Release 17 (2021). The 5G technology continues to be enhanced, which is conducive to the development of 5G healthy industrial ecology and innovative applications.

Spectrum allocation is an important issue for regulation authority. Global spectrum synergy helps reduce the complexity and cost of implementing 5G for suppliers, carriers, industry partners and even end users. The distribution of nationwide spectrum remains the model of choice and main thrust by national regulators. At the same time, network synchronization should be considered to improve spectrum utilization efficiency and reduce interference.

5G requires a stable and transparent ecosystem to perform. The commercial success and economies of scale growth in the 5G era, as well as the maturity of the 5G ecosystem, depend on closer cooperation among operators, vendors and industry stakeholders, as well as regulators who support for application innovation.