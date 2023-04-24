Huawei Releases Generalized Antenna Efficiency White Paper, Proposing a New Direction for Improving Base Station Energy Efficiency

PRESS RELEASE: During the Huawei Analyst Summit 2023, Huawei released the Generalized Antenna Efficiency White Paper, analyzed the technology trends in improving antenna efficiency, and shared the insights that it has gained from exploring innovation in this direction.
The entire ICT industry has been paying significant attention to improving network energy efficiency and performance, where end-to-end network optimization is broadly accepted as an essential factor for achieving this. In mobile communications, antennas enable the connection between networks and user equipment, and therefore play a decisive role in network energy efficiency and performance. A comprehensive evaluation on the impact of antennas on network energy efficiency and performance from the perspective of energy processing is therefore necessary, for the industry to improve antenna product design and build energy-efficient and high-performance networks.
The white paper introduces the concept of generalized antenna efficiency and explains its impact on network energy efficiency and performance. The generalized antenna efficiency is divided into three categories:
Eric Zhao, President of Huawei Antenna Business Unit, remarked, “Though accounting for just a small share of network investment, antennas can significantly affect network energy efficiency and performance. Boosting the generalized antenna efficiency has become the focus of innovation in the antenna industry. Huawei will continue to invest in basic antenna technology research and product development to comprehensively improve antenna efficiency, helping mobile network operators build high-performance and environmentally sustainable networks.”
