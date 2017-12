Feature: Smart manufacturing

Smart manufacturing was one of the central topics at Huawei’s recent Mobile Broadband Forum. Robotic arms, logistics devices and other industrial automation techniques were demonstrated across the showfloor. Mobile World Live‘s Steve Costello reviews developments, with expert comment from Bosch and Kuka. And with 5G on the horizon, there was lots of talk about how the next-generation technology will impact the smart manufacturing space.