LTE-V Solution Brings Smart Traveling New Experience

PRESS RELEASE: Global MBB Forum (GMBBF), Huawei’s annual big event, commenced in London, UK. At this event, Huawei with industry partners presented new ideas and cases to illustrate the connection between LTE and Connected Vehicle, expounding the value to transportation and the trend of LTE-V industry.

According to the speech made by Mr. Veni Shone, president of Huawei LTE product line in the 4.5G Summit, in future a full-service LTE network will be capable of providing integrated voice, data, and video services, as well as enabling various vertical industry applications through its wide network coverage and strong capability. Connected Vehicle is an important service made by a full-service LTE network.

In a broad sense, Connected Vehicle includes a wide range of traveling-related elements. Currently, traveling-related sensor data, such as tire pressure, the condition of the tire sidewalls, and Electronic Verification Identification, is not collected. Road facilities, such as traffic lights, cameras, and road signs, and driver-related Internet services, such as navigation and multimedia services, have not yet been fully integrated. In the future, all this data, these devices, and services will be integrated intelligently and shared over the network. When the data and the vehicles are integrated well, driving is more secure and more efficient. Automakers and 4S shops can use this data to diagnose vehicles remotely, notify customers when vehicle maintenance is needed, and even optimize the vehicle design. This data can also be used in different industries and sectors, such as User-Based Insurance (UBI), and emergency rescue scenarios, and for push advertisement and transportation management, comprehensively improving people’s experience while traveling.

In this year’s Global MBB Forum, Huawei and industry partners demonstrated a typical application of the LTE-V Connected Vehicle solution on the open road.

A car driver and a motorcyclist headed towards a 3-way intersection from different directions. They could not see each other until they got to the intersection. Typically, traffic lights, signboards, or lines painted on the road are used to ensure that one waits until the other one passes. However, this method is far from perfect, especially at night or when there are few vehicles on the road. If the Non-Line–of–Sight (NLOS) prewarning solution were used, the car driver and the motorcyclist would learn what’s happening at the intersection earlier, and take appropriate actions to make sure they make it through safely.

LTE-V Connected Vehicle has developed quickly since the day it emerged. In June 2017, 3GPP LTE-V standards were officially released. The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), founded just one year ago, aims to drive the development of the cellular Connected Vehicle. They have had over 60 members so far. Most global leading operators, large automakers, and Tier 1 have expressed their support for LTE-V. Huawei is an active promoter of LTE-V and has steadily invested on the solution and into the establishment of the industry ecosystem. “Huawei will continue to invest on LTE-V and continue to work with industry partners, with an open mind, to drive forward industry development. We believe that LTE-V will become integral to people’s lives, and it will make traveling safer and more efficient for everyone”, said Mr. Veni Shone, president of Huawei LTE product line.