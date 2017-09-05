HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Wireless X Labs – Connecting cloud intelligence

Mobile World Live is on the showfloor at HUAWEI CONNECT to see how Huawei’s Wireless X Labs initiative is enabling new drone technology and blind-guiding robotics. Huawei’s president of Wireless X Labs, Alex Wang Yufeng, reveals these developments.
