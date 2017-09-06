English
HomeHuawei Connect 2017- Video

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Quotes of the Day

06 SEP 2017

Mobile World Live brings you quotes from day two’s keynote programme of HUAWEI CONNECT 2017 in Shanghai, China. The first keynote – focused on “Connectivity + Cloud: Faster Digitisation” – was opened by David Wang, President of Products and Solutions at Huawei, followed by Prof. Dr. Suchatvee Suwansawat (President of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang), Michael Nilles (CDO, Schindler Group) and Jerry Li (VP, Head of Business Development, Digital Solutions & CIO, ABB China). The second keynote session was focused on “Huawei Cloud: Technology & Product Innovation” and saw Huawei’s VP – IT Product Line, Joy Huang, announce five product launches. Meanwhile Wang Xiaoping (Fellow, Software Development Centre, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China) and Tang Teng (Deputy General Manager of Products Plan and Director of Product Planning Department, Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Company LTD) also gave impactful presentations on the subject.

