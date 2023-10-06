Apple supplier Foxconn registered a second consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue declines in Q3, with sales falling in three of its four major product groups due to weak consumer demand.

The Taiwan-headquartered contract manufacturer stated operations will ramp as it moves into the holiday selling period, with Q4 expected to see significant growth compared with Q3.

Revenue in Q3 declined 11.7 per cent to TWD1.5 trillion ($46.9 billion).

The company said components and other products sales were flat, while smart consumer electronics computing products, and cloud and networking products all declined.

It pointed to a slowdown in PC demand and reduced orders for cloud products.

Sales in the first nine months of the year dropped 7.7 per cent to TWD4.3 trillion.

Foxconn forecasts full-year sales across all four products groups to fall.

It reports full Q3 results on 14 November.