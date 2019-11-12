WeWork considers T-Mobile CEO Legere for top job - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US CEO John Legere (pictured) was mooted as one of several contenders to take over shared workspace company WeWork, as it seeks to rebuild following a messy departure of former co-founder and chief Adam Neumann in September.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported WeWork, now majority-owned by Sprint parent SoftBank, opened discussions with Legere and aims to install a new CEO as soon as January 2020.

CNBC and The New York Times reported Legere is one of a number of executives being considered for the position.

Neumann resigned after coming under pressure following a failed attempt to list the company on the US stock exchange.

SoftBank subsequently agreed a $9.5 billion bailout of the struggling company, in return for an 80 per cent stake and the installation of its COO (and former Sprint CEO) Marcelo Claure on the board.

WSJ noted Legere’s successful turnaround of Deutsche Telekom’s US operation as a factor in his potential candidacy with WeWork.

The executive was originally expected to lead the combined T-Mobile and Sprint, but this has been delayed by more than a year: his current contract expires in April 2020.

Legere was recently asked about his long-term plans, but offered no clear answer, instead highlighting the steady leadership of COO and president Mike Sievert, who is regarded as heir apparent.