 Vodafone, Nokia float idea of 5G at sea - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone, Nokia float idea of 5G at sea

24 MAR 2022

Vodafone UK and Nokia began deploying a 4G/5G mobile private network in coastal town Plymouth as a test bed for marine-focused trials, with the companies claiming the project is a first in the sector worldwide.

The 5G testbed is being deployed at Smart Sound Plymouth, a 1,000 square kilometre water space used for the testing and development of new products and services for the marine sector. The Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) provided around £1.8 million in funding for the project.

Dubbed Smart Sound Connect, the network provides connectivity from the quayside to more than 20 miles offshore, supported by five mobile sites and a data mesh network from Steatite. Plymouth Marine Laboratory is responsible for operating the network, while the first companies to participate in trials include Lloyds Register, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Serco, and The Bounty Project.

Vodafone UK business director Nick Gliddon said the 5G private network will allow companies to test and develop offshore ideas and use cases “in a way that was not previously possible”.

Some of the initial use cases include a digital twin environment which will form the basis for a certification and classification programme for autonomous marine vehicles.

The Marine Assured Autonomy Testbed (MAAT), is led by Lloyds Register and NPL.

Karl Tucker, chair of the Heart of the South West LEP, explained Smart Sound Connect “forms a key part of the Ocean Futures programme”, a government, industry and academic research project which launched in 2021.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

