Viveport president Rikard Steiber leaves HTC - Mobile World Live

Rikard Steiber (pictured), President of HTC’s VR business Viveport, is to part ways with the company.

Forbes reports that Steiber, who took charge of the unit in the beginning of 2016, claimed HTC is “entering a new chapter” and has agreed with newly appointed CEO Yves Maitre it is “a great time for me to move on and take on a new challenge after almost 4 years.”

He added the Viveport Infinity service (dubbed as the world’s first unlimited VR subscription service) “is having incredible positive momentum with new top rated content, great product and new subscriber records daily”.

Effective today, Viveport VP Bjorn Book-Larsson will take lead of the unit, while Steiber will be on garden leave until his contract expires in early 2020.

“It has been my honour to work with an incredible talented team in building Viveport into a global destination for VR experiences in +60 markets. I am especially proud of our Infinity Subscription, the world’s first ‘Netflix of VR’ cross platform VR subscription business”, Steiber told Forbes.

His announcement comes two months after Maitre took over as CEO of HTC.