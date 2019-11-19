 Viveport president Rikard Steiber leaves HTC - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Viveport president Rikard Steiber leaves HTC

19 NOV 2019

Rikard Steiber (pictured), President of HTC’s VR business Viveport, is to part ways with the company.

Forbes reports that Steiber, who took charge of the unit in the beginning of 2016, claimed HTC is “entering a new chapter” and has agreed with newly appointed CEO Yves Maitre it is “a great time for me to move on and take on a new challenge after almost 4 years.”

He added the Viveport Infinity service (dubbed as the world’s first unlimited VR subscription service) “is having incredible positive momentum with new top rated content, great product and new subscriber records daily”.

Effective today, Viveport VP Bjorn Book-Larsson will take lead of the unit, while Steiber will be on garden leave until his contract expires in early 2020.

“It has been my honour to work with an incredible talented team in building Viveport into a global destination for VR experiences in +60 markets. I am especially proud of our Infinity Subscription, the world’s first ‘Netflix of VR’ cross platform VR subscription business”, Steiber told Forbes.

His announcement comes two months after Maitre took over as CEO of HTC.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

HTC looks for the positives as sales tumble

HTC extends blockchain options

Google phases out VR business
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association