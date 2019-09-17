 HTC poaches Orange exec for CEO role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

HTC poaches Orange exec for CEO role

17 SEP 2019

Taiwanese electronics maker HTC named Orange executive Yves Maitre as its new CEO, replacing Cher Wang effective immediately.

In a statement, HTC said Maitre joins from the role of EVP of consumer equipment and partnerships at Orange, overseeing the operator’s connected technology strategy and business.

He served at Orange for 14 years and his background includes deployment of consumer electronic brands and ownership of a portfolio of connected and mobile services. He was part of Orange’s innovation technology group, involved in developing disruptive revenue opportunities. Maitre is also renowned to be the first to negotiate deployment of Android smartphones in Europe.

“I am incredibly energised to grow the future of both 5G and extended reality (XR) alongside HTC employees, customers and investors,” Maitre said.

Wang, who served as CEO for four years, will continue as chairwoman of the HTC board, mainly focusing on future technologies.

“I set out to reinvent HTC as a complete ecosystem company and lay the foundations for the company to flourish across 5G and XR. So, now is the perfect time to hand over the stewardship of HTC to a strong leader to guide us on the next stage of our journey”, she said.

Maitre takes over HTC in a difficult time for the company.

It reported a slightly wider loss in the second quarter than the comparable 2018 period, as revenue continued to tumble. As smartphone sales have continuously taken a hit due to strong competition from other Asian-based vendors, HTC has added focus to a new business unit, Vive Enterprise Solutions, providing XR solutions for businesses.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

HTC losses widen as sales continue to sink

HTC stops UK smartphone sales

HTC set for India comeback
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association