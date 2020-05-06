 Verizon plots retail recovery - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon plots retail recovery

06 MAY 2020

Verizon consumer group CEO Ronan Dunne revealed sales volumes for his unit showed early signs of recovery following a recent slump caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus), as the operator began reopening retail locations.

On Twitter, Dunne noted 42 per cent of stores were open on 5 May compared with 30 per cent a few weeks ago, with 1,400 staff set to return in the coming weeks as Verizon targets opening half of its stores in June.

Dunne said the strategy relies on a new retail model which minimises physical contact between employees and customers, in part by allowing consumers to check-in for appointments, confirm their identity and make payments using the My Verizon app.

Together with expanded telesales capabilities, Dunne said the approach helped revive consumer sales, noting volumes were “starting to build up again”, following a slump in Q1.

Verizon closed most of its retail outlets in Q1 due to Covid-19, as did its major rivals.

But they have good reason to push for rapid reopening: in March, LightShed Partners analysts noted up to 80 per cent of mobile device distribution in the US is driven through operator stores, and tipped the widespread retail shutdowns to weigh heavily on operator results in Q2.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

