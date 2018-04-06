Verizon launches mobile AR design tool

Verizon’s extended reality arm Envrmnt debuted a new web-based augmented reality (AR) design tool meant to make it easier for creators to build immersive experiences for mobile devices.

The platform was built specifically to work with Envrmnt’s streaming engine, which allows customers to stream their AR experiences rather than using device memory to store related files. Verizon noted the streaming approach also allows AR creators to update content on user devices on demand.

Verizon is targeting a range of creators with the new platform, including businesses, schools and government offices. It said the tool will allow teachers to build more interactive lesson plans, stores to bring online shopping experiences to life and governments to enhance public service offerings such as transportation maps.

The operator’s focus on AR comes amid a succession of positive predictions for the technology’s future. In March, IDC forecast worldwide shipments of AR and virtual reality headsets will recover in 2018 after a slump in 2017, while GSMA Intelligence tipped AR as one of the technologies which will draw in early 5G adopters.

Envrmnt’s AR Designer platform is now available in a limited launch. A full commercial rollout is set for the second half of the year.