Verizon creates services support group

US operator Verizon consolidated operations from various sectors of its business into a centralised services group to streamline processes and incorporate best practices.

The company’s chief administrative officer and general counsel Craig Silliman (pictured), was named president of Verizon Global Services (VGS), effective immediately.

He’s now responsible for most of the shared services teams across the company including property, sourcing, supply chain, fleet, finance operations, global technology solutions, reporting and insights, learning and development, public policy and information security.

VGS will also oversee partnerships with thousands of companies which provide services to the operator.

“This is a logical evolution of our strategy,” stated Verizon CEO and chair Hans Vestberg. “These moves will accelerate our efforts to drive efficiencies, enabling us to reinvest savings in network superiority and customer growth.”

Verizon added Vandana Venkatesh takes on Sillman’s responsibilities under a new chief legal officer role.