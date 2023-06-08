 Vantage Towers appoints ex-Ericsson exec as CEO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vantage Towers appoints ex-Ericsson exec as CEO

08 JUN 2023

Vantage Towers unveiled former T-Mobile US and Ericsson executive Christian Hillabrant as its next CEO, with current interim Thomas Reisten set to continue leading the company until the new appointment takes the role in around two months.

Hillabrant is currently COO at US tower company Tillman Infrastructure, having previously had a stint as Europe and North America COO for Ericsson, and a regional VP at T-Mobile.

He will assume control of the Vodafone Group infrastructure spin-off from Reisten, who took over the top job on a temporary basis in May when it was announced then CEO Vivek Badrinath would leave earlier than initially expected.

The current interim boss is also CFO at the company.

Vantage Towers chairman Ruediger Grube noted the new appointment will help “drive our strategy to enable Europe’s digital transformation and to benefit from the attractive long-term trends in the tower industry across the continent”.

Hillabrant indicated there are “structural growth opportunities from mobile coverage obligations and the ever-increasing end-user demand for data”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association