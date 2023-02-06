Vantage Towers CEO Badrinath to step down

Vodafone Group subsidiary Vantage Towers revealed CEO Vivek Badrinath (pictured) will bring the curtain down on his tenure at the close of the year after opting not to renew his current contract.

The executive was appointed in 2020 and has overseen moves to bolster Vantage Towers’ portfolio and an IPO.

Vantage Towers explained in a statement Badrinath opted not to extend his tenure due to personal reasons and could depart sooner than the year-end if it aids the succession process.

Badrinath said he intends to reunite with his family in France as his term in the company “involved a lot of travel”.

“Vantage Towers has an excellent team and is superbly positioned for the future”.

The company owns around 83,000 sites across Europe with a portfolio of towers, masts, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells.