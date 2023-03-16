 US seeks spectrum for competition boost - Mobile World Live
US seeks spectrum for competition boost

16 MAR 2023

The US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) began a process of identifying at least 1,500MHz of spectrum for potential new use cases, the first step in a strategy the government believes will spur fresh competition and innovation.

It outlined a plan to seek input on highlighting frequencies which could be deployed as part of a National Spectrum Strategy covering the next ten years.

US secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo stated the NTIA is tasked with identifying spectrum bands which could be repurposed to address current and future needs for fixed and mobile broadband, and satellite communications and other space-based systems.

It will also look at uses in transportation, healthcare, IoT and smart cities, alongside government, and industrial and commercial applications.

The NTIA and Federal Communications Commission committed to developing a national spectrum policy as part of a spectrum coordination initiative formed in 2022.

Responding to the NTIA’s latest move, FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated the US needed a “whole-of-government plan for managing” spectrum along with “short-term action to restore auction authority”.

Meredith Attwell Baker, president and CEO of trade group CTIA, argued a spectrum strategy is vital to the US economy and national security.

And CCA president and CEO Tim Donovan stated the organisation looked forward to participating in the NTIA proceeding.

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

