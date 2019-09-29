 US politician demands tech experts for Congress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US politician demands tech experts for Congress

29 SEP 2019

US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pushed for the restoration of a long-shuttered technical advisory agency to help politicians better understand the complex technologies they’re tasked with regulating.

Warren said reinstating the Office of Technology Assessment, which was dissolved in 1995, could offer independent expertise and guidance on technology-related issues and make Congress less reliant on information supplied by corporate lobbyists.

She also called for increased funding and staff for existing support offices including the Congressional Research Service and Budget Office.

Politicians “shouldn’t have to rely on Google’s policy team to understand the effects of technology consolidation” or “turn to internet service providers to explain whether their industry needs more regulation,” she said.

The proposal highlighted a growing knowledge gap among politicians, noting their demonstrated inability to grasp “basic technological concepts” during a 2018 hearing about Facebook’s involvement with Cambridge Analytica.

She added: “Even Senators well-versed in social media struggled to ask about difficult concepts like end-to-end encryption, location tracking, and the competitive landscape of Silicon Valley.”

Warren isn’t the only politician calling for the return of OTA: legislation to reinstate the agency has been introduced in both chambers of Congress, though no vote has yet been held.

Earlier this year, Warren made headlines when she unveiled a proposal to break up big tech companies in an effort to boost competition.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC in-flight call plan meets political and public opposition

Congress members push military spectrum for LightSquared

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association