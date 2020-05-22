 US operators press for Huawei replacement funding - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US operators press for Huawei replacement funding

22 MAY 2020

A coalition of seven telecoms associations warned small US operators had been left paralysed by a new law requiring them to replace Huawei and ZTE kit in their networks without delivering financial aid to cover their costs.

Groups including the Competitive Carriers Association; Wireless Infrastructure Association; NCTA, The Rural Broadband Association; and Telecommunications Industry Association urged politicians to allocate money to help operators comply with the law, signed by President Donald Trump in March, arguing they do not have the resources to do it alone.

They are seeking a $2 billion reimbursement programme for replacement kit and an additional $5 million to cover costs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) expects to incur administering the programme.

The associations acknowledged the government has national security concerns about kit from Huawei and ZTE, but said “until funding is available, operators with this equipment do not have the financial resources to initiate the process to remove and replace it”.

Congress originally estimated $1 billion would be needed to cover the costs, however while the legislation mandated a fund be established, it did not say who should foot the bill.

The request follows an earlier call for federal funding from FCC chairman Ajit Pai, who said it was “essential to successfully transition communications networks…to infrastructure provided by more trusted vendors”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Expert backs Huawei to meet China 5G goals

China Unicom, ZTE explore 6G options
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association