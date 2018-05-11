English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US government taps AT&T drone expertise

11 MAY 2018

AT&T’s experience with drones is set to be put to fresh use in two federal test projects which will help guide US government policy on the use of unmanned aircraft.

The operator confirmed to Mobile World Live it is participating in pilot schemes in Virginia and San Diego: two of ten projects selected by US secretary of transportation Elaine Chao from a prospective list of almost 150.

Announced in October 2017, Chao said data gathered in the tests will “form the basis of a new regulatory framework to safely integrate drones into our national airspace”.

In Virginia, AT&T will team with Alphabet’s Project Wing and Intel, among others, in a three-year project led by Virginia Tech to explore use cases including package deliveries, emergency management and infrastructure inspection. An AT&T representative said the operator will provide cellular connectivity for advanced drone operations including flights which venture beyond visual line of sight.

The project in San Diego will see AT&T and Qualcomm explore public safety applications for drones. The operator said it plans to apply insights from the trial to its FirstNet emergency responder network to offer subscribers more technologies to assist their public safety mission.

AT&T is no stranger to drones, having experimented with the technology for several years to inspect its tower infrastructure and provide portable cellular coverage in emergency situations.

Broad tech presence
Other big name technology players involved in the government programme include Apple, which will work with North Carolina’s Department of Transportation on a project covering deliveries of blood and other medical supplies to hospitals and testing facilities.

Microsoft is also taking part, teaming with the Kansas Department of Transportation to test the use of drones for road and bridge inspections, as well as locating and assisting stranded drivers.

Additional projects will also be conducted in Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, North Dakota, Nevada and Alaska.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T resists divestitures in Time Warner merger

AT&T backs away from FWA 5G

AT&T pays price for stemming subscriber losses

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association