English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US decision to block Lattice deal “foolish”

18 SEP 2017

Donald Trump’s decision to block a deal between a China-backed private equity firm and chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor will harm US and global economic growth, according to comments made by Chinese news agency Xinhua.

In an executive order last week, the US president said that both Canyon Bridge Capital Partners and Lattice must take “all necessary steps” to abandon their proposed $1.3 billion deal, struck last year.

Canyon is known to have backing from the Chinese government, and the deal began to face increased US regulatory scrutiny late last year.

Canyon also reportedly has indirect links to China’s space program, adding further pressure.

Canyon is also interested in acquiring UK-based Imagination Technologies, but it is looking to strike a deal that excludes the graphics firm’s US operations, in a bid to avoid similar issues as it has had with Lattice.

Chinese news agency Xinhua, in commentary, has since slammed Trump’s decision. “The move, which is detrimental to both America’s growth and global economic recovery, also runs counter to the mutually beneficial and win-win nature of China, US relations.”

In comments cited by Reuters, the news agency went on to echo China’s commerce ministry spokesman who also hit out at the failure of the deal to go through.

Xinhua stated that security reviews of investments in sensitive sectors “should not be used as a tool to implement protectionism”.

Further comments by analysts called the decision “penny wise and pound foolish”, as well as “short-sighted”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

CAICT reveals decline in China handset shipments

Beijing-backed fund close to Imagination bid

Blog: How many global base stations are there anyway?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association