US cloud sales growth continues

Synergy Research Group noted US enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure continued a run of year-on-year growth spanning 14 quarters during Q3, outpacing other global markets which suffered due to economic factors, along with restrictions on China.

The US-based research company pegged domestic growth in Q3 at 30 per cent, on-par with rises in the range of 27 per cent to 34 per cent over the past 14 quarters.

It noted global spending in the recent period was hindered negatively impacted by am historically strong US dollar and “a severely restricted Chinese market”.

Synergy estimated cloud infrastructure service revenue in the US stood at around $23 billion during Q3, with the figure including IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google accounted for 76 per cent of the US spend, though the research company noted smaller providers including Snowflake, MongoDB and Oracle posted increased growth rates.

Analyst John Dinsdale predicted a return to growth in global markets moving forward, affirming the company’s prediction of “strong growth over the next five years.”

Gartner recently forecast worldwide spending on public cloud services would grow 20 per cent to $591.8 billion in 2023, up from $490.3 billion this year.