 US Cellular seeking rural 5G advantage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US Cellular seeking rural 5G advantage

25 MAR 2019

US Cellular settled on a unique approach to implementing 5G standards with a view to gaining a competitive edge while improving service for its rural customers, its technology chief explained.

CTO Mike Irizarry told Mobile World Live the operator aims to take advantage of certain elements of the 5G technology standard which it believes “other carriers might not be aware of or not think that they’re important”.

He declined to name specific features under consideration, but hinted they are related to the rural composition of US Cellular’s markets and the specific interests of its customers.

However, Irizarry reiterated the operator’s take on 5G will use much of its spectrum portfolio, including its 600MHz; 800MHz; AWS; and PCS assets, along with a technology called dual connectivity, which will allow user devices to maintain constant contact with both the 4G and 5G networks.

Work on US Cellular’s 5G upgrade is already underway: Irizarry said it is working with Nokia and Ericsson on a modernisation effort spanning its base stations, antennas and backhaul assets. The goal is to complete those updates in a set of undisclosed priority markets by the end of 2019, though he noted actual 5G launch dates will be tied to the availability of compatible handsets.

Densification dilemma
Though larger operators have undertaken massive densification projects ahead of mmWave deployments, Irizarry said US Cellular’s initial plan is to use its existing infrastructure, including the core, towers and data centres. Once the operator (which is a qualified bidder in the FCC’s ongoing 24GHz auction) has a better idea of what mmWave spectrum it has to deploy, it can adjust its strategy accordingly, he said.

If the operator’s goal is to deploy a product such as home internet in a dense urban or suburban environment, densification would become necessary. But if the aim is to provide a strategic speed boost for smartphone users by combining mmWave with other spectrum assets (similar to the way operators use LAA deployments today), he explained “you might not need as much densification to accomplish that” since sites are usually already placed in high traffic areas.

Fixed wireless and 5G opportunity
US Cellular launched a fixed wireless access broadband product using its LTE network in August 2018. The CTO said the offering had been well-received by customers, but added the operator is still evaluating whether customers would see value if service were upgraded to 5G speeds.

The uncertainty about the 5G business model applies across use cases: “The promise of 5G is exciting and it’s there…but the economic model is still being figured out. That’s why people are trialling different things, to see what sticks.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

China operator profits march on despite tariff cuts

OpenSignal finds rivals top AT&T 5G E speeds

U Mobile taps ZTE for 5G trials in KL
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association