 US operators go large on mmWave auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US operators go large on mmWave auction

22 MAR 2019

Bidding in a US auction of 24GHz spectrum quickly surpassed the $702.6 million total recently achieved in the country’s first 5G auction, reflecting strong operator interest in unencumbered mmWave bands.

A week after it began, gross proceeds in the 24GHz auction hit upwards of $861 million at the close of 17 rounds of bidding.

Licences in New York City and Los Angeles drew the highest bids, with the top offer for the former coming in at $23.2 million and the latter $17.9 million.

Chicago and San Francisco followed, drawing top bids of $8.6 million and $8.3 million, respectively.

The fierce competition demonstrates strong interest in a mmWave band Wells Fargo Securities recently noted offers a “clean slate” for operators. Though a 28GHz auction held earlier in the year put similar airwaves on offer, Verizon already owned many of the major market licences in the band when bidding began.

AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile US and US Cellular are all listed as qualified bidders in the 24GHz auction.

Bidding follows the same format as the Federal Communications Commission’s 600MHz proceeding held in 2017, wherein an initial phase of offers on generic blocks in each market will be followed by an assignment phase during which winners can bid for specific frequencies.

Winners from both the 28GHz and 24GHz auctions will be announced at the close of the latter. A third mmWave sale of spectrum in the 37GHz, 39GHz and 47GHz bands is scheduled for later this year.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC ignores protests, begins next mmWave sale

Huawei hammers FCC over proposed ban

Qualcomm predicts rapid spread of mmWave 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association