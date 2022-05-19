 Ukraine conflict, lockdowns weigh on Cisco - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ukraine conflict, lockdowns weigh on Cisco

19 MAY 2022

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins remained confident the business will improve after the company took a $200 million hit on revenue in its fiscal Q3 2022 (the three months to end-April) due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns in China and a war in Ukraine.

The US-based vendor reported the war and lockdowns added $5 million to its cost of sales along with an additional $62 million in operating expenses.

Cisco announced in March it would no longer conduct business in Russia or Belarus for the foreseeable future due to the war.

Historically, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine combined have represented approximately 1 per cent of the company’s total revenue.

Despite the challenges and supply chain constraints, Robbins stated Cisco “continued to see solid demand” for its technologies, leaving it “confident in the long term”.

Net profit increased 6 per cent year-on-year to $3 billion, with revenue flat at $12.8 billion.

In its earnings statement, Cisco noted the recent quarter spanned 13 weeks compared with 14 in fiscal Q3 2021.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Cisco ofrece análisis predictivo a las empresas

Cisco prepares predictive analytics for enterprises

Dish Wireless, Cisco tapped for CBRS trial

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association