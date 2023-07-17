UK extends Microsoft, Activision review

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) extended the deadline for a review of a Microsoft bid to buy games publisher Activision Blizzard, though the companies continue to face opposition from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

In a statement, the CMA explained it added six weeks to a deadline for issuing a ruling on the proposed acquisition.

The CMA cited “special reasons” for the decision to extend. “The revised period will therefore end on 29 August”, it added.

Bloomberg reported the regulator began to reconsider its stance on the deal after a US judge dismissed FTC concerns.

In its report, Bloomberg stated Microsoft could sell some of its cloud-based game market rights in the UK to appease the CMA.

Reuters noted Microsoft and Activision Blizzard target closing the deal on 18 July. But CNBC noted there could yet be further trouble in the US after the FTC filed an emergency court motion to put the deal back on ice until the last legal decision is reviewed.