LIVE FROM M360 APAC, SEOUL: KT CEO Kim Young Shub (pictured) underscored a commitment to partnering to expand its AI capabilities, most recently tying up with Microsoft to invest in hyperscale data centres and GPU farms.

With the global value chain becoming more complex and innovations requiring billions in investment, he argued depending exclusively on in-house technology is inefficient. “A single technology can no longer meet all the different needs of customers, as it’s hard for one company to lead in all advanced technologies.”

He warned, however, “we should not depend entirely on external sources, emphasising the need to have sovereignty in data, infrastructure and certain services”.

Along with its own efforts, KT is developing custom AI models, AI agents and a cloud system tailored to the local market through a five-year deal with Microsoft, signed on Monday (30 September) to accelerate AI innovation South Korea.

Its AI business is expanding into five key sectors: finance; public services; mobility services; healthcare and education. Kim explained it is investing to boost its fundamental AI capabilities, developing industry-specific small language models after launching its own LLM.

He said its move beyond telecoms includes developing AI-based financial, and media services which analyse videos and generate content.

Kim noted as it looks ahead to future network requirements, it is focused not only on improved ground-based assets but taking the lead to foster co-existence and collaboration with non-terrestrial network (NTN), such as satellite networks.

“We’re teaming up with global satellite operators to prepare for direct smartphone-satellite communication services, and 6G and NTN services.”

AI taskforce

Yoo Sang-Im, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT Minister, noted in his keynote that while AI is impacting all aspects of our lives, there is a downside leading to problems such as fake news.

Yoo explained the government has joined with the private sector to create a new digital order for AI to thrive. With the goal of becoming a leader in AI by 2027, the government set up a new initiative and is working to overcome limitations of current networks, with a focus on early deployment of 6G.

It is exploring linking satellite and terrestrial networks to improve coverage across sectors such as maritime, improving communication services across land, sea and air.

This is part of a wider commitment to enhance the country’s productivity and sustainability.