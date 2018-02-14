Twitter chief wants company to stay independent

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (pictured) played down chatter around acquisition and talked up the importance of the company’s independence, several media reports stated.

“There’s a lot of strength to our independence because we can work on every device, work through every medium,” Dorsey told the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, which is running this week in San Francisco.

“We’re not constrained by the particular whims of one platform versus another,” he added.

Dorsey’s commitment to independence came shortly after Twitter finally turned a profit during Q4 2017, a feat it had been unable to achieve since an IPO in 2013.

Reports around an acquisition first appeared in 2016, with the Walt Disney Company, Google and Salesforce touted as possible suitors. At the time Twitter was valued at $16 billion and was said to be seeking a sale after struggling to grow its user base.

Today the company is likely to be worth a lot more: following the 2016 speculation, the microblogging platform improved its financial performance and talks of an acquisition have been reignited.

On the downside, COO Anthony Noto is set to leave Twitter, and the company is yet to appoint a successor. Bloomberg reported this led investors to question whether Dorsey can manage his role as CEO of both Twitter and financial services Square.

At the conference, Dorsey stated: “I have gotten to a much more steady state where I can be less reactive to things that happen. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without strength of the teams around me.”

He also said Twitter is using artificial intelligence to personalise content and trying to set itself apart from social media rivals by focusing on the real-time nature of the platform.