English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Twitter posts first-ever profit

08 FEB 2018

Twitter finally turned a profit in Q4 2017, a feat it had been unable to achieve following an IPO in 2013, although its user growth is still slow.

The social media company made a profit of $91 million in the recent quarter compared with a $167 million loss in Q4 2016. Revenue was up 2 per cent year-on-year to $732 million.

In a letter to shareholders, Twitter said the revenue growth was driven by “continued strong engagement growth, improved revenue features, improved RoI, and better sales execution.” The company said it launched new features during the quarter to help people discover and talk about what’s happening on Twitter, including expanding the character limit to 280 characters for more people.

CEO Jack Dorsey was also positive in an earnings statement: “Q4 was a strong finish to the year. We returned to revenue growth, achieved our goal of GAAP profitability, increased our shipping cadence and reached five consecutive quarters of double digit DAU growth. I’m proud of the steady progress we made in 2017, and confident in our path ahead.”

The platform racked up 330 million monthly active users in the the quarter, a 4 per cent increase year-over-year, but the figure remained flat when compared to Q3 2017. This, the company said, was partly because it stepped up efforts to shut down “spam, malicious automation, and fake accounts.”

Average daily active users grew 12 per cent year-over-year, which the company said marked “the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth,” although it doesn’t provide actual numbers for this metric.

When it reported Q3 earnings in October 2017, the social network forecast it would soon turn a profit in after narrowing its net loss year-on-year.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap cashes in on user growth, cuts net loss

Millicom buoyed by Latin America data momentum

Globe Telecom profit drops on higher capex
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association