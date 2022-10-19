TIP tackles metaverse network needs

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) moved to ensure networks will be capable of living up to the promise of the metaverse, forming a working group comprised of representatives from Telefonica, T-Mobile US and Telecom Italia’s wholesale unit Sparkle, among others, to focus on the connectivity element.

TIP stated the Metaverse-Ready Networks Project Group will focus on delivering network architectures capable of delivering metaverse experiences. It named the operators’ representatives along with those from Microsoft and Meta Platforms as the first co-chairs of the group, with the first meeting to convene during the organisation’s Fyuz event taking place in Madrid from 25 October to 27 October.

The metaverse group will be tasked with developing “industry-wide network capabilities, specific APIs and mechanisms” needed to offer end-to-end connectivity for “immersive applications”, TIP stated.

TIP explained the performance of networks will become increasingly important as metaverse services are developed in fields including education, healthcare and remote working.

“As they evolve over the next decade, future immersive services will require more network capabilities to support greater agility, programmability, performance and reliability”, TIP added.

Ron Marquardt, T-Mobile VP of advanced technologies and innovation, argued the metaverse could only be achieved “through industry collaboration”. He said the working group will encourage other communication service providers, “technology makers and content creators” to join.

Telefonica head of network platforms Alexandre Harmand cited access to work on open RAN, optical and packet transport infrastructure by other TIP working groups as a key benefit.