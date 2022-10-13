Have you ever wondered what the future of connectivity tastes like?

PARTNER CONTENT: Across the telecoms industry, there is an insatiable appetite for flexible and low-cost solutions to meet the connectivity demands of the world’s end-users. To enable this, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has built a global community of companies working together to accelerate the development, deployment and adoption of open, disaggregated and standards-based technologies, to create more equitable and innovative networks.

Looking to answer what the future of connectivity tastes like, later this month, TIP is hosting a unique event to bring stakeholders from across the ecosystem together to celebrate the parallels between telecoms innovation and gastronomy. The event, Fyuz [say: FYOOZ], will unite leaders of the telecoms industry to share recipes of success in delivering open and disaggregated solutions that will be the foundation for the metaverse and a broad range of advanced services and applications.

Across three days from 25 October to 27 October, three immersive events will take place:

The Open RAN Summit – hosted by TIP and the O-RAN Alliance, stakeholders from across the ecosystem will discuss how they create open RAN recipes that draw on local ingredients and cater to different use cases.

The TIP Summit – the TIP community and leaders in telecoms infrastructure will experience an end-to-end menu of open and disaggregated solutions that are driving innovation across the industry.

Metaverse Connectivity Summit – hosted by Meta, leaders and changemakers will come together to discuss how networks are being catered for the future of the metaverse.

Kristian Toivo, executive director with TIP, commented: “TIP is at the centre of a dramatic and necessary shift across the entire telecoms ecosystem to adopt open and disaggregated technologies. Fyuz will bring together a community that includes some of the most forward-thinking companies working to bring more choice into how networks are built and add more flavour to the types of the services these networks will support.”

The event will feature more than 100 speakers from companies including Accenture, ATT, AWS, Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Meta Platforms, NTT Data, O-RAN Alliance, Orange, Rakuten, Telefonica and Vodafone among many others.

Yago Tenorio, TIP chairman and Fellow, and Network Architecture Director at Vodafone, who is part of the opening keynote, commented: “Vodafone has long been a champion of the benefits that open RAN can bring, opening the industry up to a broad ecosystem of companies that offer new approaches to building networks. Having an event that will bring together these companies in one place is an exciting prospect.”

Alla Goldner, director, 5G Strategy at NEC, added: “Fyuz offers an exciting opportunity to continue discussing new methods for testing and validating open and disaggregated technology. The collaborations necessary to achieve this are fostered through events like Fyuz. We hope this will accelerate more live deployments in the near future.”

On the third day, the Metaverse Connectivity Summit will conclude the event with an exciting day of exploration into the metaverse. Eran Tal, director of Connectivity Ecosystems at Meta Platforms explains: “Accelerating connectivity to support rich metaverse experiences at scale is a challenging problem that will require industry-wide collaboration, including the TIP community. At Fyuz, we’re excited to come together to discuss the building blocks, such as measurement definition, to metaverse-ready networks, which will be crucial to the success of the metaverse now and into the future.”

