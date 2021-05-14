Telecom Italia bets on long-term renewable energy - Mobile World Live

Telecom Italia struck a ten-year deal with a renewable energy producer as the company looks to enhance its sustainability credentials while stabilising costs.

The operator hailed the deal with domestic company ERG as the most extensive between the two, with an agreement covering supply of power from wind farms from 2022 to 2031. The agreement means 20 per cent of Telecom Italia’s power requirements will be from a renewable source.

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi highlighted the move would provide societal benefits along with sustainability improvements: “On the one hand, we are diversifying energy supply sources, stabilising costs and reaffirming the company’s strong commitment to the use of renewable energy in the medium to long term.”

“On the other, we confirm Telecom Italia’s engagement to support the national plan for the energy transition”.

The operator’s 2020 sustainability report showed it secured 30 per cent of its overall energy from renewable sources. It is working to be carbon neutral by 2030.