Telenor wins $21M Oslo city deal

Operator Telenor won a four-year deal worth NOK230 million ($21.4 million) to modernise the IT infrastructure deployed by the Norwegian municipality of Oslo, targeting improved network security for fibre and mobile broadband.

Telenor explained in a statement it will ensure a safe communication for the municipality’s businesses by upgrading its IT infrastructure into a modern SD-WAN (Software Defined-Wide Area Network), which will link the municipality’s locations and data centres in a secured network.

SD-WAN networks use a variety of technologies including MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), Internet, fiber and 4G and 5G access.

Part of Telenor’s IT offerings for the Norwegian capital include services to ensure data transmitted via mobile and fibre connectivity are encrypted, alongside improving intelligent traffic management and security.

The municipality’s information and communications technology infrastructure currently serves more than 50,000 users communicating via 2,000 connection lines, spreading across 1,600 locations.

Telenor expects the project, which will run up to 2027, will up the security of Oslo’s communications systems and in turn make it easier for the authorities to offer new digital services.

The contract has the option to be extended for one additional year.