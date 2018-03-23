English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor CEE buyer tipped for aggressive challenge

23 MAR 2018

Fresh off its Telenor deal, PPF Group has the potential to shake-up the central and eastern European (CEE) mobile operator market if it follows the same strategy it pursued after making acquisitions in other sectors, Bloomberg said.

Earlier this week, the company agreed a €2.8 billion deal for Telenor’s units in four countries. It already owns O2 Czech Republic after acquiring the operator from Telefonica in 2013.

Financial analyst J&T Banka Milan Vanicek told Bloomberg PPF Group had a reputation for “nimble and aggressive” investments in its other businesses – which cover a wide number of sectors including finance, media and broadcast.

He added it also had a history of creating differentiation by introducing new services and optimising its wider operations.

The company is backed by billionaire Petr Kellner, said by Bloomberg to be the richest man in the east of the EU.

After completion of the deal for Telenor’s units in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia, expected in Q3 2018, PPF Group will lock horns with subsidiaries of Deutsche Telekom (DT), A1 Telekom Austria and Vodafone Group.

GSMA Intelligence figures for the end of 2017 put Telenor as second in the market by connections in three of the countries and leader in the smaller market of Montenegro.

In a statement announcing its Telenor deal, PPF telecoms chief Ladislav Bartonicek said the company planned to become a mid-sized European operator.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telenor agrees €2.8B CEE exit

Deutsche Telekom answers OTE call

Dtac CEO Norling to step down in September

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association