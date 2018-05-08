English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia sticks with CEO after board revamp

08 MAY 2018

Telecom Italia’s new board backed Amos Genish (pictured) to remain CEO, with the operator’s former MD and CFO Fulvio Conti appointed chairman.

Conti replaces Arnaud de Puyfontaine – CEO of Vivendi, Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder – who quit the role in April, but remains on the operator’s board.

The moves follow the election of a new board on Friday (4 May), led by independent directors to replace the heavily-criticised executive leadership team controlled by Vivendi.

Prior to the vote, Genish was quoted in several media outlets describing his position as “untenable” should Vivendi lose control of the company to executives put forward by activist investor Elliott Management.

However, in a statement announcing his reappointment, Genish committed his future to the operator and reiterated his intention to see through the strategic plan unveiled in late 2017.

“I confirm my long-term commitment to the transformation of the group, which aims to reaffirm TIM’s position as an international best in class business,” Genish said. “We are on the right track and have a great management team. The complete support of the new board enables us to continue implementing the DigiTIM strategy, which is already bearing fruit and delivering the value TIM is capable of creating.”

The position of CEO has been something of a hot seat in recent years. When former Vivendi CCO Genish took the role in September 2017 he was the third incumbent within two years, with both predecessors departing amid rumours of spats with Vivendi.

Since March 2016, Telecom Italia has paid over €30 million in compensation packages to departing CEOs.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vivendi loses Telecom Italia board battle

Elliott reassures Telecom Italia chief after quit threat

Telecom Italia wins case to delay director vote

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association