English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia seeks content boost, mulls fixed spin-off

06 DEC 2017

Telecom Italia’s board approved plans to intensify the company’s content play and investigate the viability of spinning-off its fixed network – in an apparent bid to placate Italian authorities.

In a statement outlining its key measures for 2018 to 2020, Telecom Italia confirmed talks were ongoing with broadcaster Mediaset and other providers to expand its video service for fixed and mobile customers.

Telecom Italia also revealed it was assessing various network separation models used around the world to see if similar measures could “unlock value” in its own fixed network.

The examination of options for its fixed assets follows increasing pressure from Italian regulators, which have repeatedly voiced concerns about the level of competition in the country’s telecoms sector.

In October, Reuters reports revealed Italy’s communications regulator Agcom was assessing measures to force Telecom Italia to create an independent company for its fixed assets. Later in the month Telecom Italia chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine confirmed the company was working with authorities to resolve the issue.

Disputes
Calls for network separation in Italy are nothing new, however Agcom ramped the pressure in recent months as it takes an increasingly close look at Telecom Italia and its relationship with largest shareholder Vivendi.

Vivendi is in an ongoing dispute with Italy’s authorities over who controls Telecom Italia and, as a result, the government imposed “golden power” over it – placing special requirements on the operator’s management.

In a related issue, Vivendi is also at loggerheads with Agcom over its interest in Mediaset. In addition to owning a 24 per cent stake in Telecom Italia, the French company is Mediaset’s second largest shareholder with a 28.8 per cent share.

In April, Agcom ordered Vivendi to cut its stake in either company to meet Italy’s strict media ownership rules. Discussions on the issue are ongoing.

Vivendi is also embroiled in a legal dispute with Mediaset over a decision not to buy Italian pay-TV unit Premium in 2016.

A fresh report by Reuters indicated the new content deal could help resolve tensions between Vivendi and Mediaset’s largest shareholder. 

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia mulls appeal to interference orders

Telecom Italia profit falls on litigation, regulation

Italy claims to be a year ahead of rest of Europe on 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association