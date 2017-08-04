English
Telecom Italia opens up on increasing Vivendi control

04 AUG 2017

Telecom Italia said its top shareholder Vivendi started to “direct and coordinate” its activity following a decision to appoint one of its own managers at the operator.

The announcement came in response to Italian market regulator Consob, which reportedly requested evidence Vivendi had informed the government it was exercising “de facto” control over Telecom Italia.

In Telecom Italia’s latest financial report, the company said its board of directors: “acknowledged the beginning of the direction and coordination activity over TIM by Vivendi”.

Telecom Italia today stated Vivendi had informed its board of directors and executive chairman – who is also Vivendi’s CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine – it had started “the direction and coordination activity” with regards to two specific points.

The first was: “to strengthen the company’s management team with the arrival at TIM of a senior executive from Vivendi Group”.

Notably, Vivendi’s chief convergence officer Amos Genish was last month named as Telecom Italia’s operations chief, following the departure of Flavio Cattaneo as CEO of the operator.

The second occasion was with regards to a joint venture project between Telecom Italia and Canal Group Plus: “as a further indication of the desire, also in the context of the existing strategic plan, a form of coordination between the two corporate groups in the multimedia sector”.

Telecom Italia added its board had not addressed the issue of whether Vivendi taking control was compliant with Italian law.

Following the departure of Cattaneo as CEO, Telecom Italia handed most of his powers to de Puyfontaine while Vivendi searches for a long term successor.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

