English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Cattaneo walks away from Telecom Italia with €25M

25 JUL 2017

Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo will leave the company with a €25 million severance package, as Vivendi chief convergence officer Amos Genish looks poised to take over the day to day running of the operator.

In a widely anticipated move, Catteneo leaves the company by mutual consent after 16 months in the job amid rumours of clashes with the operator’s largest shareholder, Vivendi. The CEO’s departure comes less than two years after his predecessor Marco Patuano left the company surrounded by similar speculation.

Telecom Italia said the appointment of a successor would be the subject of a board meeting on Thursday 27 July. Given Vivendi’s increasing influence on the company and its majority on the operator’s board, Genish looks among the front-runners for the role at the head of Telecom Italia.

Prior to his role with Vivendi, Genish was president and CEO of Telefonica Brazil and previously co-founded Brazilian telecoms and pay-TV operator GVT.

According to Reuters sources, Genish will be put in charge of the company’s day to day business with the job title General Manager. He is likely to be supported by deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi, who will lead relations with the Italian Government.

If rumours prove correct, the new structure looks similar to a three-pronged leadership structure – which also includes Telecom Italia Chairman and Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine – reported in early July.

Successful tenure
Despite his short-lived tenure at the head of the company, Telecom Italia said Cattaneo had performed an “extraordinary turnaround” of the business. In a statement, the company pointed to increased earnings growth, reorganisation of internal processes and progress towards meeting government commitments on Italy’s fibre roll-out.

“The company thanks Mr Flavio Cattaneo for the major task he undertook,” the statement said. “It is universally recognised that such a recovery has never before been seen, making it the first among the major telecommunications companies that were formerly incumbent in Europe and the US, in terms of speed of growth of all main top line drivers, and of profitability, as well achieving the greatest coverage in fibre.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Cattaneo aims for €30M Telecom Italia exit fee – report

Vivendi mulls Telecom Italia leadership alternatives

Telecom Italia CEO may step down due to Vivendi clash

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association