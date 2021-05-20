Telecom Italia confident on hitting annual goals - Mobile World Live

Telecom Italia expressed confidence in achieving its full-year targets despite revenue remaining flat at €3.8 billion in Q1, citing moves to accelerate digital transformation and strategic agreements reached during the period.

It highlighted a new Beyond Connectivity strategy, covering the period to end-2023, as a main driver of digital services, and agreements made in the consumer and business markets.

During the period it completed an acquisition of Italian ICT services provider Noovle and a deal covering its fixed broadband unit FiberCop.

Telecom Italia also noted stabilisation in its fixed service revenue and “greater satisfaction and loyalty in the mobile market”, with churn at its lowest level in 14 years.

The operator recorded a 30 per cent growth in revenue linked to cloud and IT services, driven by a partnership with Google Cloud.

Service revenue rose in Brazil due to a “strong commercial performance” in the customer base and average price fields.

Financials

Telecom Italia booked a decline of nearly 9 per cent year-on-year in operating costs in its home market.

Domestic revenue was flat at €3.1 billion, with Brazil up 3 per cent to €658 million.

Overall service revenue was €3.4 billion, down 2.5 per cent.

It fell to a net loss of €216 million compared with a €560 million profit, citing costs associated with job cuts planned for the current quarter.