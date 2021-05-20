 Telecom Italia confident on hitting annual goals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia confident on hitting annual goals

20 MAY 2021

Telecom Italia expressed confidence in achieving its full-year targets despite revenue remaining flat at €3.8 billion in Q1, citing moves to accelerate digital transformation and strategic agreements reached during the period.

It highlighted a new Beyond Connectivity strategy, covering the period to end-2023, as a main driver of digital services, and agreements made in the consumer and business markets.

During the period it completed an acquisition of Italian ICT services provider Noovle and a deal covering its fixed broadband unit FiberCop.

Telecom Italia also noted stabilisation in its fixed service revenue and “greater satisfaction and loyalty in the mobile market”, with churn at its lowest level in 14 years.

The operator recorded a 30 per cent growth in revenue linked to cloud and IT services, driven by a partnership with Google Cloud.

Service revenue rose in Brazil due to a “strong commercial performance” in the customer base and average price fields.

Financials
Telecom Italia booked a decline of nearly 9 per cent year-on-year in operating costs in its home market.

Domestic revenue was flat at €3.1 billion, with Brazil up 3 per cent to €658 million.

Overall service revenue was €3.4 billion, down 2.5 per cent.

It fell to a net loss of €216 million compared with a €560 million profit, citing costs associated with job cuts planned for the current quarter.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia bets on long-term renewable energy

Las grandes operadoras europeas ponen condiciones a las RAN abiertas

European heavyweights lay out open RAN demands

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association