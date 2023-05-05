 Telecom Italia calls for improved fixed network bids - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia calls for improved fixed network bids

05 MAY 2023

Telecom Italia’s board branded a pair of offers received for fixed network spin-off Netco as not yet adequate, as it set a deadline of 9 June for improved bids for the asset.

In a brief statement following a meeting of the operator’s directors, it noted the pair of non-binding offers for Netco made by investment companies had been analysed in depth but did not hit the mark.

“In light of the readiness expressed by at least one of the bidders to improve its non-binding offer, the board decided to explore this readiness with the perspective of obtaining a final offer by 9 June.”

The two suitors currently in the frame for the assets are private equity company KKR and a consortium made-up of Italian state lender CDP Equity, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe).

Assets are being sold following a split of the company announced in 2022, but had been long-speculated.

Although not disclosed in Telecom Italia’s statements, Reuters reported the bid from KKR was worth around €21 billion, with the other around €19 billion.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia strengthens security with TS-Way buy

Telecom Italia to assess fresh bids for fixed assets

Telecom Italia rumoured to be next in line for staff cuts

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association