Telecom Italia boosts cloud play with Noovle buy - Mobile World Live

Telecom Italia is to acquire Italian ICT services provider Noovle, a move aimed at boosting its cloud service offerings and enhancing its position in the country’s edge computing market.

In a statement, the group said the purchase of Noovle, which is one of Google Cloud’s main partners in the Italian market, will allow it to enhance “service skills to accelerate business digitalisation” for small and medium-sized enterprises, large industry, healthcare and the public administration.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Noovle’s work so far has been focused on providing virtual IT infrastructures, remote working, customer experience and artificial intelligence (AI). The company has also served as a technology integrator for the development of cloud-based services to digitise institutions and businesses.

Telecom Italia said it has already worked with Noovle to offer support to companies and public bodies during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak in the country.

Carlo D’Asaro Biondo, executive VP at Telecom Italia’s Cloud Project, said the company expected the move to result in “a significant acceleration on the supply front and strengthening of our position on the market”.

The Italian operator shed light on its partnership with Google Cloud in its Q3 2019 results, noting the pact was part of an aim to boost its role in the country’s cloud and edge computing market.