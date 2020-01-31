 Tele2 expects imminent green light for Croatia sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tele2 expects imminent green light for Croatia sale

31 JAN 2020

Croatia’s competition authority notified Tele2 a sale of its unit in the country would be formally cleared in the coming weeks, the operator announced.

Tele2 said the regulator had completed its in-depth investigation into the acquisition of Tele2 Croatia by multinational communications and media company United Group, and was preparing to give the official green light to the deal.

The €220 million acquisition, announced in mid 2019, was initially expected to be completed by the close of the year. Although the deal didn’t need to go through EU regulators, it was subjected to a second-stage investigation by the Croatian Competition Agency, begun in November.

For Tele2 the sale is part of a wider refocusing of the business, which also saw it sell its share of a joint venture in Kazakhstan in 2019.

United Group already operates in a number of countries in southeast Europe: its latest acquisition will boost its presence in Croatia where it already operates broadcast provider N1.

At the time of the original acquisition announcement, United Group CEO Victoriya Boklag said: “We have a great track record in acquiring and integrating mobile businesses in the region, as we did with Tusmobil in Slovenia, and we are excited about the new opportunities we see with Tele2 Croatia.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Post-paid drives Tele2 Q3 gains

Tele2 ready to reap rewards of restructuring

Tele2, Bite ink Baltic deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association