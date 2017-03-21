Tele2 commits to a more sustainable 4G network

Sweden-based Tele2 revealed a new initiative to make its 4G network “even more energy efficient”, as part of its commitment to meet UN climate goals for 2020.

In a statement Tele2 said it was the only Swedish operator to have undertaken an “extensive energy efficiency project to contribute to the UN’s climate goals”, and the work will include “a range of technical upgrades and innovations” to its network.

Tele2 revealed its nationwide 4G network accounts for 70 per cent of its total energy consumption.

The UN, and Sweden in particular, have set energy objectives to reach by 2020, which include reducing the country’s energy consumption by 20 per cent, and ensuring more than 50 per cent of Sweden’s energy comes from renewable sources.

Going into the specifics of the project, Tele2 said it was testing a solution where base station amplifiers are turned off when stations have no data to transmit, as a way to streamline the energy consumption of its 4G network. It will also examine shutting down one or more antenna ports to extend the battery life of base stations during power outages.

“It is natural for us to take a leading role and to drive and challenge our industry towards a greater sustainability thinking,” said Samuel Skott, CEO of Tele2 Sweden.

The company said it was also the only Swedish operator taking part in the international initiative, SooGreen, which aims to create a more sustainable future for the telecoms sector.