Home

Tele2 adds security to EBS IoT relationship

10 NOV 2022

Tele2 extended a partnership with security device manufacturer EBS to advance delivery of IoT services by boosting connectivity in alarm products.

The operator stated the collaboration includes plans to provide IoT connectivity to EBS’ devices for lone workers and home security systems.

Tele2 explained the companies agreed a global IoT connectivity deal three years ago. The latest agreement is a new field for the pair which builds on this relationship.

Their latest deal will provide “more resilient and secure services” involving remote monitoring, Tele2 stated.

Cyril Deschanel, director of IoT with Tele2, explained EBS aimed to provide “secure and connected services globally”.

EBS business development director Kris Stalewski added it was prioritising expansion in Europe, and North and South America in its expansion plans.

Information on EBS’ website shows it has installed 3 million security devices so far, with control provided through a dedicated mobile app.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

