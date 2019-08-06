 Tech bigwigs trial IBM blockchain system - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tech bigwigs trial IBM blockchain system

06 AUG 2019

IBM gathered leading companies including Vodafone Group, Nokia, Cisco and Lenovo into a new blockchain-based programme designed to improve access to information about, and management of, suppliers.

The tech companies joined leaders from the pharmaceutical, beverage and manufacturing industries in signing up to the Trust Your Supplier programme, which IBM formed in conjunction with blockchain consultancy Chainyard to “eliminate manual time-consuming processes” involving supply chains.

In a statement, the computing giant explained the scheme targets processes including tracking supplier documents and certification, bank and tax details, and insurance details. It cited Gartner research showing blockchain could support the movement and tracking of $2 trillion-worth of goods by 2023.

The blockchain-based system “creates a digital passport for supplier identity” enabling those companies to share information “with any permissioned buyer on the network”. IBM said this “should help reduce the time and cost associated with qualifying, validating and managing new suppliers”.

Additionally, Trust Your Supplier “can also connect existing procurement business networks”, giving suppliers a single point of access rather than having to enter details across multiple different networks.

Lenovo Data Centre Group chief supply chain officer Renee Ure said blockchain holds the potential to “completely transform how companies onboard and manage their supplier network”. He backed Trust Your Supplier to benefit buyers and suppliers by reducing the cost and complexity of transactions.

Sanjay Mehta, VP of procurement at Nokia, explained the IBM and Chainyard platform offers the vendor the opportunity to “enhance our suppliers’ experience and optimise the onboarding process”.

Companies already signed up to the programme are conducting tests, with a full launch planned for later in the current calendar quarter.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

UK operators make 5G strides

Nokia books Q2 improvement on 5G demand

HMD expands connectivity efforts
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association