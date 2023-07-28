T-Mobile US tops Q2 post-paid phone adds

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) had plenty to brag about in its Q2 earnings report, including post-paid phone additions of 760,000, its highest number in the quarter over the past eight years and the most in the industry.

Sievert also stated T-Mobile had the lowest post-paid phone churn rate, at 0.77 per cent compared with 0.79 per cent for AT&T and 0.83 per cent at Verizon.

“We’ve set audacious goals and delivered a durable and differentiated plan that is working just as we said it would,” Sievert stated.

T-Mobile upped its full year net additions target from between 5.3 million and 5.7 million to a range from 5.6 million to 5.9 million.

It added 509,000 fixed-wireless internet (FWA) customers compared with 560,000 in Q2 2022.

Service revenue grew 2.8 per cent to $15.7 billion and post-paid 5 per cent to $12.1 billion, both leading the industry.

Overall revenue fell 2.6 per cent to $19.2 billion, with net profit of $2.2 billion compared with a loss of $108 million.

Earlier this week, AT&T reported net post-paid phone additions of 326 million in Q2 and Verizon 8,000.

Verizon netted 384,000 FWA customers and AT&T did not provide a figure.