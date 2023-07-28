 T-Mobile US tops Q2 post-paid phone adds - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US tops Q2 post-paid phone adds

28 JUL 2023

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) had plenty to brag about in its Q2 earnings report, including post-paid phone additions of 760,000, its highest number in the quarter over the past eight years and the most in the industry.

Sievert also stated T-Mobile had the lowest post-paid phone churn rate, at 0.77 per cent compared with 0.79 per cent for AT&T and 0.83 per cent at Verizon.

“We’ve set audacious goals and delivered a durable and differentiated plan that is working just as we said it would,” Sievert stated.

T-Mobile upped its full year net additions target from between 5.3 million and 5.7 million to a range from 5.6 million to 5.9 million.

It added 509,000 fixed-wireless internet (FWA) customers compared with 560,000 in Q2 2022.

Service revenue grew 2.8 per cent to $15.7 billion and post-paid 5 per cent to $12.1 billion, both leading the industry.

Overall revenue fell 2.6 per cent to $19.2 billion, with net profit of $2.2 billion compared with a loss of $108 million.

Earlier this week, AT&T reported net post-paid phone additions of 326 million in Q2 and Verizon 8,000.

Verizon netted 384,000 FWA customers and AT&T did not provide a figure.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

