 T-Mobile US not depending on DSS - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US not depending on DSS

07 DEC 2019

QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON TECH SUMMIT 2019, HAWAII: Mark McDiarmid, SVP of radio network engineering and development at T-Mobile US, revealed it isn’t planning to rely on dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) to the same extent as its rivals, claiming it has no need.

AT&T and Verizon previously highlighted DSS as a key enabler of their 5G transitions, making it possible for them to rapidly deploy next generation service on spectrum already in use without having to clear 4G traffic off the airwaves first. Both operators told Mobile World Live they’re planning to implement DSS in 2020.

But McDiarmid said in a separate interview T-Mobile will be less dependent on DSS than its competitors since its low-band 5G rollout is being done using unencumbered 600MHz spectrum.

He added the situation will be the same for mid-band 5G deployments if a proposed merger with Sprint is completed, since much of the operator’s 2.5GHz spectrum is currently fallow. Nor is DSS needed for deployments in unencumbered mmWave bands, he said.

While McDiarmid acknowledged T-Mobile may use DSS to add capacity in select markets, he noted it won’t be a linchpin of the operator’s 5G strategy the way that it is for others.

“It is a very significant feature promise, it promises to do some magic which has never been achievable before. For some operators a lot is riding on this and it has to work…It’s been a long time since I’ve run into a feature which is such a high stakes feature.”

Qualcomm paid for travel to this conference. This article reflects honest reporting on the event.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US operators eye fresh revenue from network slicing

T-Mobile makes nationwide 5G play

T-Mobile, Sprint gain momentum ahead of court battle

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association